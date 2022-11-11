UrduPoint.com

Tax Collection By Sindh Excise Dept Crosses Rs. 43.7 Billion

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs. 43.7 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Tax collection by Sindh Excise and Taxation Department during the first four months of the financial year 2022-23 crossed Rs.43.7 billion depicting an increase of 4.25% on year on year basis.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla informed here on Friday that total taxes and cess of Rs.43700.813 million were collected by the department from July 2022 to October 2022.

An increase of 4.25 % was recorded in tax collection as compared to Rs. 41,919.47 million tax collections during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, he said in a statement issued here.

The minister informed that Rs.3126.92 million was collected as motor vehicle tax, Rs.36601.077 million were collected under infrastructure cess, Rs.125.726 million were collected as professional tax and Rs.2.516 million as cotton fee.

The minister termed overall situation of the collection of taxes as satisfactory and directed officers to further expedite efforts for the collection of tax dues.

Road checking campaign would start soon for tax recovery from defaulting vehicles, he said and warned tax defaulters to pay their taxes on time to avoid any unpleasant situation.

