Tax collection by Sindh Excise Dept surpasses Rs.110 billion during July-April 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Total tax collection by Sindh Excise department surpassed Rs.110 billion in the first 10 months of fiscal year 2021-22 depicting 33.63 % increase over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a statement issued here on Friday, released details of tax collection of Sindh Excise Department from July 2021 to April 2022.

He said that a total tax collection of the Excise department in mentioned period reached at Rs. 110.156 billion while in corresponding period of financial year 2020-21 tax collection of the department remained Rs. 82.432 billion.

The largest chunk of tax collection of the department during July April 2021-22 came from infrastructure cess that amounted to Rs.

92.889 billion and collection of motor vehicle tax amounted to Rs.9.949 billion while collection of professional tax was recorded Rs.712.088 million.

Chawla further said that Rs.1.842 billion was collected under the head of property tax, Rs. 129.455 million as cotton fee and Rs. 36.029 million in entertainment duty.

Terming overall situation of tax collection as satisfactory the minister hoped that more than 100% tax targets would be achieved before the end of the current financial year.

He said that facilities of online tax submission and registration of business through an easy procedure were provided on web portal of the department www.excise.gos.pk while details of payable taxes could also be seen there.