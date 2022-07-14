UrduPoint.com

Tax Collection During FY 2021-22 Breaks All Previous Records: Director Excise

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has broken all the previous records of the tax collection by generating over Rs 19 billion revenue during the fiscal year 2021-22.

In a video message on Thursday, Excise Department Director Bilal Azam said that the record tax collection became possible due to induction of modern technology for tax collection which ultimately facilitated the public by providing the facility at their doorstep.

He said that the tax collection was increased by 72 percent as compared to the financial year 2020-21 when the department collected over Rs 11 billion.

The department collected Rs 13 billion in taxes during the last fiscal year (2021-22).

The department also collected Rs 6 billion for the Federal board of Revenue during the last year, he added.

Bilal said that during the last five years, the tax collection had surged by three hundred times. The collection jumped to Rs 19 billion from Rs 5 billion during the same period.

He praised Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon saying that it was made possible due to their support and efforts.

