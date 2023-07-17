Open Menu

Tax Collection From Public Vehicles Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Bodies, Election and Rural Development, Sawal Nazir Khan Advocate on Monday chaired a meeting to review in detail the tax collection from public vehicles in Karkhano Market.

At the meeting wherein KP caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, former KP minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani and DG Metropolitan and officer were present.

The caretaker minister for Local Bodies on the occasion directed the officers concerned to form a summary on which he himself would do the necessary work and take legal advice.

He said a legal solution to this issue would be sorted out.

He said providing the best possible services to the people in all sectors was the priority of the government adding that in his short tenure, he would try to work for the betterment of the people and utilize national resources in the best possible manner.

