UrduPoint.com

Tax Collection Target Of Rs 5,829 Bln To Be 'comfortably Achieved': PM

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:22 PM

Tax collection target of Rs 5,829 bln to be 'comfortably achieved': PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed confidence that the government would easily achieve the target of annual tax collection by Federal Board of Revenue of Rs 5,829 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed confidence that the government would easily achieve the target of annual tax collection by Federal board of Revenue of Rs 5,829 billion.

"At present rate, annual collection target of Rs.

5,829 billion will be comfortably achieved InshaAllah," he wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister termed it a 'good news' for tax collection.

He mentioned that FBR collected Rs.850 billion during July and August 2021, exceeding its own target figure by 23 percent.

He said the tax collection reflected the growth of 51 percent in revenue over the same period last year.\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Same July August FBR Government Billion

Recent Stories

Man axes wife, kids to death

Man axes wife, kids to death

7 minutes ago
 NCOC announces revise guidelines for below 18 year ..

NCOC announces revise guidelines for below 18 years vaccination

7 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

11 minutes ago
 Taliban Will Not Negotiate With Panjshir Without P ..

Taliban Will Not Negotiate With Panjshir Without Pressure From Int'l Community - ..

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov Welcomes Biden's Statement About End of Ope ..

Lavrov Welcomes Biden's Statement About End of Operations to 'Remake Other Count ..

11 minutes ago
 20 cities achieve target for vaccination of 40% po ..

20 cities achieve target for vaccination of 40% population

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.