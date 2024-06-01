Tax Collection Up By 30%, Inflation To Decrease Further: Musadik Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Saturday that a 30 percent increase in tax collection was witnessed this year, with efforts underway to further expand the tax base
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Saturday that a 30 percent increase in tax collection was witnessed this year, with efforts underway to further expand the tax base.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country was progressing despite numerous challenges, including floods and global economic circumstances.
He highlighted the ongoing development and predicted a significant reduction in inflation, which has already decreased to around 17 percent from a high of 37 percent.
"food inflation was around 40 percent last year, which has now decreased to almost eleven percent," he said.
Malik emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all ministries to focus on mitigating inflation's impact.
He assured that all efforts were being made to offer maximum relief in the upcoming budget.
Dr Musadik alleged founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), spreading negative propaganda against state institutions.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments
Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always sta ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Environment Day on June 5
Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurk ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family1 minute ago
-
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania’1 minute ago
-
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps10 minutes ago
-
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers10 minutes ago
-
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais10 minutes ago
-
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling10 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area10 minutes ago
-
CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments31 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always standing with Pakistan' ..31 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Environment Day on June 531 minutes ago
-
Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurkhas35 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-ur- Rehman Saghar observed35 minutes ago