Open Menu

Tax Collection Up By 30%, Inflation To Decrease Further: Musadik Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Saturday that a 30 percent increase in tax collection was witnessed this year, with efforts underway to further expand the tax base

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Saturday that a 30 percent increase in tax collection was witnessed this year, with efforts underway to further expand the tax base.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country was progressing despite numerous challenges, including floods and global economic circumstances.

He highlighted the ongoing development and predicted a significant reduction in inflation, which has already decreased to around 17 percent from a high of 37 percent.

"food inflation was around 40 percent last year, which has now decreased to almost eleven percent," he said.

Malik emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all ministries to focus on mitigating inflation's impact.

He assured that all efforts were being made to offer maximum relief in the upcoming budget.

Dr Musadik alleged founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), spreading negative propaganda against state institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Budget All From

Recent Stories

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

1 minute ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

1 minute ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

10 minutes ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

10 minutes ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

10 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

10 minutes ago
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

10 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

10 minutes ago
 CDA plans digital database for asset management, p ..

CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments

31 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi app ..

Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always sta ..

31 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Enviro ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Environment Day on June 5

31 minutes ago
 Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticultu ..

Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurk ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan