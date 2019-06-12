Tax compliance culture must for national prosperity, respect: Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

:The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Wednesday expressed firm resolve of the government to ensure full tax compliance in order to bring the country in the line of responsible and developed countries of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Wednesday expressed firm resolve of the government to ensure full tax compliance in order to bring the country in the line of responsible and developed countries of the world.

Addressing the post budget press conference, he said that despite the fiscal constraints, the government had presented a balanced, well documented and pro-growth budget focusing on human index development by providing special protection to the under privileged segments of the society.

The advisor said that it was prerequisite to enhance the revenue collection by broadening the tax base and bringing the potential tax payers under tax net to get rid from the menace of debt.

Expressing his concerns over the lowest tax compliance culture in the country even as compared the regional economies, he said that there were about 50 million account holders in the country but only 1 million was filing their tax returns.

Besides, he said that over one million registered companies in the country and out of those only 380 companies were filing their tax returns.

Hafeez Shaikh said that last government had exempted a large number of tax payers from the list by giving them unfair tax exemption, which was not fair.

He income up to Rs 50,000 was also exempted form the tax net, adding that in Federal budget, tax ratio for salaried class also reduced.