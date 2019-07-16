Tax deductions reduced on mobile recharge

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Now the consumers will get Rs88.9 instead of Rs76.94 upon Rs100 card load.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) The mobile companies have stopped the recovery of operational and services fee from consumers.

The move comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan stopped mobile companies from the recovery of additional tax from consumers.

The SC had stopped mobile companies from additional tax recovery after which operational and services fee has been ended and now consumers will get Rs88.9 instead of Rs76.

94 upon Rs100 card load besides getting relief of Rs11.95.

Earlier when 26% tax was imposed on mobile cards, cell phone users were receiving Rs76.94 on Rs100 recharge.

However, now again upon SC orders operational and services fee has been ended.

The Supreme Court had on April 24, 2019 announced the restoration of all taxes charged by cellular service providers on mobile phone top-up cards after the apex court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards levied by mobile phone service providers in June, 2018.