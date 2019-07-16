UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Deductions Reduced On Mobile Recharge

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 23 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Tax deductions reduced on mobile recharge

Now the consumers will get Rs88.9 instead of Rs76.94 upon Rs100 card load.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) The mobile companies have stopped the recovery of operational and services fee from consumers.

The move comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan stopped mobile companies from the recovery of additional tax from consumers.

Now the consumers will get Rs88.9 instead of Rs76.94 upon Rs100 card load.

The SC had stopped mobile companies from additional tax recovery after which operational and services fee has been ended and now consumers will get Rs88.9 instead of Rs76.

94 upon Rs100 card load besides getting relief of Rs11.95.

Earlier when 26% tax was imposed on mobile cards, cell phone users were receiving Rs76.94 on Rs100 recharge.

However, now again upon SC orders operational and services fee has been ended.

The Supreme Court had on April 24, 2019 announced the restoration of all taxes charged by cellular service providers on mobile phone top-up cards after the apex court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards levied by mobile phone service providers in June, 2018.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Mobile April June 2018 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Dollar hits over Rs160 in interbank

6 minutes ago

Sh Rasheed says Saudi king doesn’t like Nawaz Sh ..

12 minutes ago

Months after Balakot strike, Pakistani airspace re ..

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2019 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.