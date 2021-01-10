Tax defaulters advised to deposit their taxes immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday called upon the property tax and professional tax defaulters to deposit their taxes immediately.

In a statement on Sunday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla while explaining details of collection of motor vehicle tax and property tax from July to December 2020, said that Rs 3627.806 million from Karachi, Rs 256.954 million from Hyderabad and Rs. 120.950 million was collected from Sukkur in terms of Motor vehicle tax while Rs. 48.288 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs. 54.848 million from Larkana and Rs. 30.146 million from Mirpurkhas in terms of Motor vehicle tax.

Chawla said that property tax of Rs 1093.103 million was collected from Karachi, Rs 50.669 million from Hyderabad and Rs 23.085 million from Sukkur. Rs 6.209 million were collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 13.158 million from Larkana and Rs.6,735 million were collected from Mirpurkhas, in terms of Property tax.

Murtaza Wahab said that businessmen can register their businesses on the website of Excise Department www.excise.gos.pk through a simple procedure and computerized challans of professional and property tax are also being issued.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that in case of non-receipt of challan, the concerned offices of excise department could be contacted.