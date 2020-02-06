UrduPoint.com
Tax Defaulters To Be Dealt Under The Land Revenue Act: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:38 PM

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise department will start proceedings under the Land Revenue Act against property and Professional Tax defaulters as the deadline for filing the said taxes January 31 has passed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise department will start proceedings under the Land Revenue Act against property and Professional Tax defaulters as the deadline for filing the said taxes January 31 has passed.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held in his office Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

He said that the date of filing of property tax and professional tax was also extended to facilitate tax defaulters and now after the passing of the deadline for the filing of property and professional tax, it has been decided to take action against the tax defaulters.

Chawla said tax evasion shops and business units could be sealed during the proceedings and the action would be taken under the Land Revenue Act.

He advised the property tax and professional taxpayers to deposit their due taxes immediately to avoid any unpleasant situation.

He also directed the officials and staff of the Excise Department to behave in a decent manner with the taxpayers and toguide them in the matter of tax filing properly.

