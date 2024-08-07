Open Menu

Tax Deptt Partners With ICT Admin For Market Worker Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Tax deptt partners with ICT admin for market worker registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Income Tax Department is expanding its efforts to register all market workers in the Federal Capital, aiming to increase the tax net with support from the district administration.

In a recent meeting with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, officials from the Income Tax Department outlined plans to include all market workers in the tax system, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

This initiative seeks to bring a broader range of individuals, including street vendors and those selling vegetables and fruits, under the tax umbrella.

The department emphasized the need for collaboration with the district administration to ensure the success of this effort. The district administration has pledged its support to help implement this tax registration drive.

This move aims to improve tax compliance and broaden the tax base, ensuring that all market participants contribute their fair share.

Related Topics

Islamabad Market All From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

6 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan