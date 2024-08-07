Tax Deptt Partners With ICT Admin For Market Worker Registration
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Income Tax Department is expanding its efforts to register all market workers in the Federal Capital, aiming to increase the tax net with support from the district administration.
In a recent meeting with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, officials from the Income Tax Department outlined plans to include all market workers in the tax system, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.
This initiative seeks to bring a broader range of individuals, including street vendors and those selling vegetables and fruits, under the tax umbrella.
The department emphasized the need for collaboration with the district administration to ensure the success of this effort. The district administration has pledged its support to help implement this tax registration drive.
This move aims to improve tax compliance and broaden the tax base, ensuring that all market participants contribute their fair share.
