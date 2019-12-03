UrduPoint.com
Tax Evasion Matter: FBR Sends Notices To 50 Doctors In KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:53 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday has sent notices to 50 doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over tax evasion issue

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday has sent notices to 50 doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over tax evasion issue.According to the board, the doctors with salaries in millions pay taxes in thousands due to which an inquiry has been launched.FBR officials further said that proper investigation into the matter will be carried out to identify the Names of tax evaders.

