Tax Evasion & Money Laundering, Two Different Issues: Chairman NAB

Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that there is difference between tax evasion and money laundering and the NAB has not pursued any case of tax evasion as it referred such cases to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He said this in his address to the members of business community during a visit to the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), headquarters here, said in a statement.

The Chairman NAB said that the NAB has no plan to pursue the cases of tax evasion in future and such cases were being referred to the FBR.

He said that NAB does not take direct action in bank default cases but State Bank of Pakistan refers cases to NAB.

Chairman NAB, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal along with Director General NAB Karachi, Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan visited the Federation House here.

President FPCCI Daroo Khan Achakzai and other prominent business community members warmly received Chairman NAB.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB always respects business community as the community is the backbone of development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the NAB has constituted a six members committee, under section 33-C of NAB ordinance 1999, to address the reservations of business community.

The committee has been tasked to prepare recommendations about business community's issues, he added.

Businessmen committee's recommendations would be reviewed by a three member NAB committee comprising of Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability NAB and Director General Operations, NAB.

The NAB committee would review the recommendations of business committee and forward its final recommendations to chairman NAB.

The chairman will issue directives for resolution of the issues of business community.

The businessmen committee has been also mandated to forward its recommendations directly to chairman NAB for consideration as per law.

The Businessmen Committee will comprising of Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Daroo Khan Achakzai, President Pakistan Federation of Chamber; Atif Bajwa, former President Bank Al-Falah, Anjum Nisar former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sikandar Mustafa Khan Chairman Millat Tractors and Jamil Yousaf, former Chief Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi.

The Chairman NAB said that the committee of business community would resolve issues of business community with mutual understanding as per law while the decision of Chairman NAB will be final.

The complaints regarding the reference already filed would not be considered, he said.

He said that the businessmen committee would be a consultative nature and it has nothing to do with powers conferred to NAB.

The Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption from the country is collective efforts.

He said that NAB is taking action against those who are allegedly corrupt and were untouchable in the past who are now behind the bars.

We will bring them to justice and recover looted money of innocent people and deposit in the national exchequer, he added.

The Chairman NAB answered the queries of businessmen and said that NAB has no affiliation with any party, group or individual as NAB's first and foremost priority is the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that NAB is conducting accountability without any discrimination. NAB was to serve people and not to intimidate them, he added.

Criticizing fake housing societies, the Chairman NAB said that the housing societies have plundered the poor persons by posting alluring advertisements despite having no or little land.

He said every case of poor person was mega case for him; fake housing societies looted their life earned money without any remorse.

Earlier the President FPCCI in his address appreciated the efforts and commitment of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for resolving the issues of business community personally.

The other senior members of Business Community also expressed their satisfaction and lauded the role of chairman NAB.

The President FPCCI presented shield to Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on behalf of the business community.

