UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Evasion Resulting In Poverty, Unemployment And Illiteracy, Mian Zahid Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Tax evasion resulting in poverty, unemployment and illiteracy, Mian Zahid Hussain

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said rampant tax evasion is resulting in poverty

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said rampant tax evasion is resulting in poverty, unemployment and illiteracy in the country.Loans and grants can never be a substitute to the economic activity which is imperative for the national development, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that regressive taxation regime introduced by many countries has killed the economy activity keeping the dependent on loans and charity.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that no amount of borrowing or charity can help a country as economic activity is the only solution to the problems.The former minister noted that reduced economic activity triggers poverty, illiteracy and child labour putting future of the country at stake.He said that our economic situation is worst in South Asia, inflation is highest in the region which increasing taxes are opposing economic progress.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Progress Alliance All Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

Upgrdation of road infrastructure in Balochistan N ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. signs deal with EU to increase beef exports

2 minutes ago

Indian tramples down UN resolution under intoxicat ..

2 minutes ago

ADB'S 7th Asian Youth Forum 2019 from August 12

4 minutes ago

What was being feared, India has done : Shah Mehmo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.