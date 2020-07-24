UrduPoint.com
Tax Exempted,SOPs Mandatory At Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab government and deputy commissioner Kasur,cattle traders as well as buyers were exempted from sales tax at makeshift cattle markets setup in the district.

This was stated by Cheif Officer,tehsil council Syed Jarar Abbas Naqvi here on Friday during his visit to cattle market.

He said no person would be allowed to enter without face mask,adding that hand sanitizers should be ensured at entry point as well as at each shed.

While talking to media-men,he said all facilities including light,water were being provided to cattle traders and buyers at these markets.

He directed concerned officials to ensure implementation of SOPs issued for the cattle markets by the Punjab government.

On the occasion,XEN Mazhar Hussain,Sub-engineer Shoukat Ali and other officers concerned were also present.

