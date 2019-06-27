Tax exemption vital for utility stores to operate as welfare organization: Senate body

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas in its meeting on Thursday recommended that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a welfare organization it must be exempted from paying tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas in its meeting on Thursday recommended that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a welfare organization it must be exempted from paying tax.

The committee said this while deliberating over the performance and challenges of the facing the organization, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

USC Managing Director Omar Lodhi informed the committee that the Utility Stores Corporation was paying taxes worth Rs6 billion to the FBR annually.

He notified that the issues that weigh the organization down are taxes and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules that compels the organization to go for the lowest possible bidder.

The trend of hiring daily wage labour is another issue that is affecting the organization, making it impossible to nabbed corruption and hoarding.

While discussing the implementation of recommendation made in previous meetings, Chairman Committee, Senator Usman Khan Kakar enquired about the status of setting up mobile stores in remote areas such as Chitral, Musa Khel, Sorab, Awaran, Kachi, Bolan, Mastung, Achakzai, Toba, Kakri, Qamadin, Karez.

Utility Stores MD informed the committee that setting up mobile stores at these point would cause a further crunch on the budget, which is barely enough to pay salaries. He said that in a few months the organization would be in a position to begin this endeavour.

The Committee encouraged the organization to set-up more stores in less developed areas, especially in Musa Khel and Sherani district. USC MD Omar Lodhi assured the committee that USC seeks expansion and will open up a new store in Musa Khel within four months.

The Committee was informed that the criteria followed for expansion was population and distance.

The Committee recommended that to ensure that the USC to fulfill the purpose it is crucial, that systems are in place.

It was recommended that the FBR and PPRA be summoned in the next meeting, so that more details of that USC tax may be obtained.

It was also suggested that utility stores be increased in less developed areas, especially in remote areas of Punjab.

The Committee directed USC that contract employees be regularized and the recruitment process that is pending for the last 5 - 6 years be completed.

It also stressed the need for a computerized system to be developed throughout the country, so that USC records for inventory, stocks, sales, purchase of products be maintained to ensure checks and balances.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Gianchand and senior officers from the Ministry for Industries and Productions, Utility Stores Corporation and staff of attached departments.