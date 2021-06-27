Tax filers increase by 12% in country: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said, the number of tax filers had increased by 12 percent in the country.

Responding to a statement of PML-N central leader, Maryam Aurangzeb, he said, those who looted the national exchequer were fighting case of the tax evaders.

The taxpayers were not encouraged in the past, he said adding, those who looted the national wealth backed the tax evaders.

He said, out of 220 million population of the country, only 1.

3 percent file tax returns, adding, there were less than 3 million tax filers in the country while of these 3 million, 1 million show zero income.

Countries thrive on tax payments, he said and informed that 80 percent population of Canada pays taxes. Similarly, 58 percent of the population in European countries was tax filers, he added.

From July 2020 to May 2021, 18 percent more tax was collected in Pakistan, Shahbaz Gill said and added that the number of tax filers had increased by 12 percent in the country.