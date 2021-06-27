UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Filers Increase By 12% In Country: Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

Tax filers increase by 12% in country: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said, the number of tax filers had increased by 12 percent in the country.

Responding to a statement of PML-N central leader, Maryam Aurangzeb, he said, those who looted the national exchequer were fighting case of the tax evaders.

The taxpayers were not encouraged in the past, he said adding, those who looted the national wealth backed the tax evaders.

He said, out of 220 million population of the country, only 1.

3 percent file tax returns, adding, there were less than 3 million tax filers in the country while of these 3 million, 1 million show zero income.

Countries thrive on tax payments, he said and informed that 80 percent population of Canada pays taxes. Similarly, 58 percent of the population in European countries was tax filers, he added.

From July 2020 to May 2021, 18 percent more tax was collected in Pakistan, Shahbaz Gill said and added that the number of tax filers had increased by 12 percent in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Canada Maryam Aurangzeb May July Sunday 2020 Million

Recent Stories

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

42 minutes ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

57 minutes ago

UAE launches &#039;Future Partnerships&#039; initi ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves National Agenda for Non-oil E ..

1 hour ago

Sarah Al Amiri visits Dubai Science Park, meets se ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.