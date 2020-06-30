Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that in the face of global recession and national economic challenges, the tax-free budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 was a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's people-friendly policies

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said that the measures proposed in the budget would turn the wheel of the economy and open new avenues of employment.

The minister said that approval of the budget by a majority of 41 votes was a clear proof that the PTI and its allies were united under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The opposition, he said, made an unsuccessful effort to create frustration among the people by creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and also showed the hollowness of their political thinking.