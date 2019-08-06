Tax-free cattle markets witness hustle bustle

Seven tax-free temporary cattle markets have started witnessing rush of buyers of sacrificial animals in the district from Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Seven tax-free temporary cattle markets have started witnessing rush of buyers of sacrificial animals in the district from Tuesday.

Families accompanying kids were also among the buyers at the cattle markets where municipal corporation, livestock, health, solid waste management company and civil defence staff were performing duty in three shifts.

Officials said that clean drinking water facility had been arranged for buyers and sellers at all seven temporary markets at Vehari Chowk Bahawalpur bypass, Tawakkal town, old Shujabad road, northern bypass Chowk, Madni Chowk, besides those at Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad.

Temporary shelters had also been arranged for elderly people, women and kids at the cattle markets while water pumps installed to provide water for sacrificial animals.

WASA vehicles were providing water where water pumps could not be installed.

Health department had set up stalls where all medicines required for first aid were available.

Generators had been arranged as alternate arrangement to provide electricity in case of power outage.

ADC Revenue Agha Zaheer Abbas and ADCG Hamza Salik were closely monitoring the arrangements.

Best arrangements had been put in place by the district administration at all the seven temporary cattle markets for convenience of people, said a buyer Qasim after visiting market at Madni Chowk.

He, however, added, he was unable to buy animal due to higher price tags attached and was planning to visit later to find a reasonable bargain.