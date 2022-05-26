UrduPoint.com

Tax Info Can Be Obtained From Excise Deptt's Website

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 06:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :A total of 27915 vehicles were checked across the province by the end of the tenth day during the road checking campaign by Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department of Sindh to collect taxes from the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles.

According to the statement released here on Thursday, as many as 8053 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 7933 in Hyderabad and 2878 in Sukkur while 4025 in Larkana, 3309 in Mirpurkhas and 1707 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, so far 1852 vehicles have been seized for various reasons while documents of 2275 vehicles have also been confiscated.

Till end of the tenth day, a total tax of about Rs. 3 crore was collected. Provincial Minister for Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla praised the performance of Sindh Excise Department staff and said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners would continue till June 3.

He advised tax defaulters to visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk for details of their taxes and they can get complete information about their taxes through the web calculator available on the website.

