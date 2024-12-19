Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Laid In Senate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, on behalf of Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday laid a copy of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Senate to give effect to the taxation proposals of the Federal Government, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.
Presiding officer Manzoor Ahmed Kakar referred the bill to the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue for detailed deliberation.
Meanwhile, Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of Minister for Finance also moved that the Senate may make recommendations, if any, to the National Assembly on the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to give effect to the taxation proposals of the Federal Government, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.
Presiding officer Manzoor Kakar said the notices for the proposal to make recommendations on the bill may be submitted by the members to the Senate Secretariat by Saturday (December 21). The proposal received for making recommendations on the bill shall be sent to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue which shall submit its report within 10 days.
APP/raz-tmg
