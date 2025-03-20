Open Menu

Tax Office Continues Action Against PoS Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Tax authorities kept action against PoS violations continued on Thursday and sealed two major outlets falling under its administrative domain in the Saddar area of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Tax authorities kept action against PoS violations continued on Thursday and sealed two major outlets falling under its administrative domain in the Saddar area of Karachi.

The Regional Tax Office (RTO-I) of Federal board of Revenue, in the first action sealed a renowned electric shop while in the second action a famed outdoor sports shop was sealed as the receipts issued from those outlets were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system, said a statement issued here.

Both the actions were taken on similar grounds, under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990, it added.

Chief Commissioner RTO-I, Dr. Faheem Mohammad has termed PoS violations a grave threat to economic stability and directed zonal commissioners for intensifying actions against PoS violations and treating them strictly as per law.

