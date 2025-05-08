Open Menu

Tax Office Seals An Electronics Store Over PoS Violation

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 10:44 PM

During an ongoing campaign to check violation of PoS rules, FBR’s Regional Tax Office-1 on Thursday, sealed an electronics store at Abdullah Haroon road Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) During an ongoing campaign to check violation of PoS rules, FBR’s Regional Tax Office-1 on Thursday, sealed an electronics store at Abdullah Haroon road Karachi.

The invoices issued by the sealed outlet were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system and the action was carried out under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006, said a statement issued here.

The teams from RTO-1 are carrying out actions against PoS violations on a daily basis as implementation over PoS regulations is key to achieving economic sustainability, Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad stated and directed his zonal commissioners to further intensify the actions against PoS violations.

