Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office One (RTO-1), Tuesday, sealed a motor shop and sweet outlet for violating PoS rules.

The Zone-3 of the RTO-1, under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006, carried out two major actions against PoS violations and sealed two renowned outlets for non-issuance of PoS integrated system receipts, said a statement issued here.

In the first action a motor shop was sealed in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) area of Karachi while the second action was taken at Punjab Chowrangi area of the metropolis where a sweets outlet was sealed, it added.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad, while directing the zonal commissioners for continuing actions against PoS violations, has said that PoS violations must not be tolerated and actions be taken accordingly.