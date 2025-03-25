Tax Office Seals Two Outlets For Violating PoS Rules
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office One (RTO-1), Tuesday, sealed a motor shop and sweet outlet for violating PoS rules.
The Zone-3 of the RTO-1, under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006, carried out two major actions against PoS violations and sealed two renowned outlets for non-issuance of PoS integrated system receipts, said a statement issued here.
In the first action a motor shop was sealed in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) area of Karachi while the second action was taken at Punjab Chowrangi area of the metropolis where a sweets outlet was sealed, it added.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad, while directing the zonal commissioners for continuing actions against PoS violations, has said that PoS violations must not be tolerated and actions be taken accordingly.
