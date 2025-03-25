Open Menu

Tax Office Seals Two Outlets For Violating PoS Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM

Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rules

Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office One (RTO-1), Tuesday, sealed a motor shop and sweet outlet for violating PoS rules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office One (RTO-1), Tuesday, sealed a motor shop and sweet outlet for violating PoS rules.

The Zone-3 of the RTO-1, under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006, carried out two major actions against PoS violations and sealed two renowned outlets for non-issuance of PoS integrated system receipts, said a statement issued here.

In the first action a motor shop was sealed in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) area of Karachi while the second action was taken at Punjab Chowrangi area of the metropolis where a sweets outlet was sealed, it added.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad, while directing the zonal commissioners for continuing actions against PoS violations, has said that PoS violations must not be tolerated and actions be taken accordingly.

Recent Stories

MS Dhoni refuses to talk about his message to Vira ..

MS Dhoni refuses to talk about his message to Virat Kohli

8 minutes ago
 SBA police conduct crackdown against suspects invo ..

SBA police conduct crackdown against suspects involved in social evils

1 minute ago
 IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, ..

IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, crime prevention in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 RDA demolishes illegal under-construction building ..

RDA demolishes illegal under-construction building in Maryam Green City

1 minute ago
 Showbiz Star Cricket tournament held

Showbiz Star Cricket tournament held

1 minute ago
 Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rul ..

Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rules

1 minute ago
Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee approves ..

Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee approves grace marks for first-year stu ..

16 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

35 seconds ago
 Justice (r) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui decides to step ..

Justice (r) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui decides to step down as NIRC chairman

26 minutes ago
 Man takes his own life after wife ditches him to m ..

Man takes his own life after wife ditches him to marry another man

37 seconds ago
 Federal Minister commends rescue of Asian Black Be ..

Federal Minister commends rescue of Asian Black Bear "Rocky"

1 minute ago
 Man sentenced to 11 years in jail for posting obje ..

Man sentenced to 11 years in jail for posting objectionable images on social med ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan