Tax Office Starts Retailers’ Documentation, Verification Process
Published April 11, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office one (RTO-1) Karachi, Friday, initiated visits for documentation and tax related verification of retailers while two outlets were sealed in separate actions against PoS violations in the metropolis.
The RTO-1 has constituted teams to kick off the documentation and tax-related verification process of retailers, a statement issued here said, adding those teams visited various retailers' outlets in Zamzama, Clifton and M A. Jinnah Road and carried out the defined tasks.
Separately, the RTO-1 has carried out two major actions against PoS violations and sealed an electronics outlet in Clifton and a jewelry outlet in Liaquatabad area of Karachi, as both the sealed outlets were disconnected with FBR's PoS invoicing system for more than 48 hours in violation of provision of SRO No.
164/2025.
The “Operations against PoS violations as well as the documentation and verification of retailers' record will be carried out routinely in order to ensure tax collection and business transactions as per the law,” Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad stated.
