Tax Officer Removed On Misbehaving With Citizen After Complaint Reaches Ombudsman

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) An Official of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan was removed from his post after inquiry, initiated on the orders of Federal Ombudsman, found him responsible for misbehaving with a tax payer citizen.

A citizen Shan Khaliq had stated in his complaint, filed with the Multan Regional Office of Federal Ombudsman, that he had visited RTO office Multan to have some tax related information. However, the Admin Officer there misbehaved with him.

The Incharge FO regional office Multan Dr. Zahid Malik sent the complaint to the department concerned with the direction to look into the matter, conduct inquiry and take action.

The department concerned conducted inquiry and removed him from the post he was occupying as Incharge National Tax Number (NTN) RTO Multan. The FO Multan Regional Office received the compliance report from RTO Multan office on Thursday, says an official release.

Dr. Zahid Malik said in a statement that no government official can usurp the rights of citizens and added that people should feel free to file complaint on a plain paper in case they have any complaint against any official of the federal government departments.

