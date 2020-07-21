UrduPoint.com
Tax Officers Briefed On Amendments In Tax Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Tax officers briefed on amendments in tax laws

In light of the directives of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) a meeting was held here in Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :In light of the directives of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) a meeting was held here in Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar on Tuesday.

The participants of the meeting were given detailed briefing on new amendments made in Income Tax and Federal Excise Duty under Finance Act 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner FBR Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khwaja stressed upon the tax officers to ensure the implementation of the new laws in letter and spirit for economic stability of the country.

Assistant Commissioners FBR including Usman Asif.

Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Yasir Nabi and Deputy Commissioner FBR, Mohammad Tariq gave separate presentations on amendments in Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty,Those who attended were included Commissioner (Corporate Zone), Tariq Jamal Khattak, Commissioner (Peshawar Zone) Mohammad Tariq Arbab, Commissioner (Withholding Zone), Mohammad Ayaz, Commission (IPD) Tariq Bakhtiar, Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) Ajmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Mohsin Ihsan and a large number of other tax officers.

