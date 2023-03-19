UrduPoint.com

Tax Ombudsman Office Resolves 6800 Complaints Related To Tax, Refunds

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Tax Ombudsman Office resolves 6800 complaints related to tax, refunds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman Office resolved 6800 complaints, out of 7000 submitted by different citizens including tax refunds and some others, during the last year.

This was stated by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Jah while addressing a ceremony in connection with tax refunds at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dr Asif Jah observed that the federal tax ombudsman office was working to promote tax culture by addressing citizens' complaints immediately. It facilitates and eases the submission of taxes, he added.

The ombudsman office ensures the complete implementation of decisions.

For this purpose, the services of 38 assistant advisors have been sought who issue show cause notices to FBR officers in case of any complaint. On this occasion, President MCCI Rashid Iqbal also hailed the services of the federal ombudsman.

He appreciated the gesture shown by the ombudsman office by following some useful recommendations of MCCI. Many other officers and businessmen were also present on this occasion.

