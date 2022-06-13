UrduPoint.com

Tax Ombudsman Paves Way For Timely Justice To Taxpayers: President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Tax ombudsman paves way for timely justice to taxpayers: President

The President says modern technology and digitalization has not only eased the process of complaint redressal but also helped maintain a credible tax record.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi says the institution of tax ombudsman paves the way for justice by providing timely and speedy relief to the taxpayers.

He was addressing an awareness seminar organized by Federal Tax Ombudsman in Islamabad on Monday.

The President said modern technology and digitalization has not only eased the process of complaint redressal but also helped maintain a credible tax record.

Earlier, Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah briefed the participants about the performance of the institution.

Giving reference of the Ombudsman Office's annual report 2021, he said over two thousand complaints were disposed of last year while the time period for resolving cases has also been cut down from 60 to only 40 days.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for ..

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for protests against blasphemy

12 minutes ago
 KP government will compensate the victims of the w ..

KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

41 minutes ago
 Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.