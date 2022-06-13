Tax ombudsman paves way for timely justice to taxpayers: President

(@Abdulla99267510)

The President says modern technology and digitalization has not only eased the process of complaint redressal but also helped maintain a credible tax record.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi says the institution of tax ombudsman paves the way for justice by providing timely and speedy relief to the taxpayers.

He was addressing an awareness seminar organized by Federal Tax Ombudsman in Islamabad on Monday.

The President said modern technology and digitalization has not only eased the process of complaint redressal but also helped maintain a credible tax record.

Earlier, Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah briefed the participants about the performance of the institution.

Giving reference of the Ombudsman Office's annual report 2021, he said over two thousand complaints were disposed of last year while the time period for resolving cases has also been cut down from 60 to only 40 days.