Tax on credit card payments at restaurants slashed by 10%: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said, in order to promote digital payments through credit cards at resturants, the government has reduced the tax ratio from 15% to 5%.

Delivering a budget 2023-24 speech in the National Assembly, he said the proposed tax reduction would cover the restaurants falling within the limit of Islamabad Capital Terrority.