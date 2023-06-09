UrduPoint.com

Tax On Credit Card Payments At Restaurants Slashed By 10%: Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Tax on credit card payments at restaurants slashed by 10%: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said, in order to promote digital payments through credit cards at resturants, the government has reduced the tax ratio from 15% to 5%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said, in order to promote digital payments through credit cards at resturants, the government has reduced the tax ratio from 15% to 5%.

Delivering a budget 2023-24 speech in the National Assembly, he said the proposed tax reduction would cover the restaurants falling within the limit of Islamabad Capital Terrority.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Budget Ishaq Dar From Government

Recent Stories

Ex-Reagan Aide Says Gifted Archive to Russia's Pre ..

Ex-Reagan Aide Says Gifted Archive to Russia's Presidential Library to Spark Pea ..

38 seconds ago
 Govt allocates Rs 65 bln for current expenditures, ..

Govt allocates Rs 65 bln for current expenditures, Rs 70 bln for development exp ..

40 seconds ago
 Government presents Finance Bill 2023 in National ..

Government presents Finance Bill 2023 in National Assembly

43 seconds ago
 CM attends passing-out parade of 24th police batch ..

CM attends passing-out parade of 24th police batch

44 seconds ago
 Putin Says Russia Lacks Enough Modern Weapons, But ..

Putin Says Russia Lacks Enough Modern Weapons, But Defense Industry Working Rapi ..

34 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget balanced in pr ..

Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget balanced in prevailing scenario

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.