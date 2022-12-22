UrduPoint.com

Tax On Foreign Assets: LHC Dismisses Petitions Filed By Moonis, Others

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi and others challenging imposition of Capital Value Tax (CVT) on foreign assets.

The single bench comprising Justice Asim Hafeez heard more than two dozen petitions filed against the CVT on foreign assets.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the CVT had been imposed through a subsection of Section 8 of the Finance Act, 2022 on the persons having foreign assets. He submitted that the Federal board of Revenue had issued notices to the petitioners and advised them to discharge their liabilities in this regard, besides filing the income tax returns. He contended that the parliament could not frame a law to tax capital value of "assets" in a "state" outside the territorial jurisdiction of Pakistan.

He argued that imposition of the CVT on "foreign assets" of resident individuals through a subsection of section 8 of the Finance Act 2022 was ultra vires to the Constitution. He pleaded with the court to declare the imposition of CVT as illegal and unconstitutional, besides setting aside the notices issued to the petitioners.

However, a federal law officer opposed the plea, saying that the CVT on immovable property was a federal subject and no law could be declared ultra vires on the basis of extra territoriality. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, dismissed the petitions.

