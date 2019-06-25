UrduPoint.com
Tax On Public Transport Buses Abolished: Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:03 PM

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said on Tuesday that Punjab government had abolished tax levied on public transport buses by making an amendment in Finance Bill 2019-20 and also decided to provide Rs 1.5 billion relief to the general public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said on Tuesday that Punjab government had abolished tax levied on public transport buses by making an amendment in Finance Bill 2019-20 and also decided to provide Rs 1.5 billion relief to the general public.

Talking to media persons after cabinet meeting here at Punjab Assembly, he added that Punjab was leading from the front with regard to revenue collection across the country, and PTI government was striving hard to end prevailing economic crisis by widening the tax base.

To a question, he said that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was feeling the pinch of remaining out of parliament, and it was ironic that his brother and son were part of that Assembly in which he did not repose trust. The entire opposition including Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was confused and its APC (All Parties Conference) had already failed before being held.

To another question, Sumsam Bukhari said that government would definitely discuss with opposition if it come up with any proposal for public welfare, adding that the opposition should understand that giving undue relief was not in Prime Minister Imran Khan's dictionary. "Opposition parties cannot blackmail us under any circumstances. We will accept every genuine demand of the opposition but will continue to show them the mirror.

The opposition's agenda is mere criticism for the sake of criticism and politics for the sake of politics." Even a child can understand Maryam Nawaz's 'Alif Laila' narration as it is not a struggle for democracy rather a war for succession to the throne in the party. Maryam Nawaz had strengthened her position in the party during last two weeks. He continued that silence of Shehbaz Sharif and firy speeches of Maryam Nawaz were not difficult to understand.

To a query, Provincial Information Minister said that few elements were trying to downplay the importance of the visit of Ameer of Qatar to Pakistan, and these elements should have the understanding that Ameer of Qatar had not paid a visit for some Qatari letter rather our brethren country gave the good news of US $ 3 billion Dollars aid and making investment in Pakistan. He mentioned, Pakistan-Qatar bilateral investment would reach upto US $ 9 billion and common man would definitely get relief out of it.

Responding to a reporter's question, Sumsam Bukhari said that overseas Pakistanis were fully satisfied with the policies and decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Previous government had contained the Dollar price against Pak rupee but now its price was being determined by the market that would strengthen Pakistan's economy in real terms, he maintained.

