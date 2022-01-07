Tax on sugary drinks damaging health to generate Rs 57 bln revenue: Experts

The experts at an urgent media session organised by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) along with civil society organizations said that Rs 57 billion revenue could be generated from imposing tax on sugary drinks

It would also reduce the health burden of US$ 2,640 million annually incurred by the sugar sweetened beverages.

General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman, Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH welcomed the participants and said that the objective of this workshop was to record concerns of health professionals and civil society on the mini budget presented to the National Assembly.

He said that the health professionals and civil society was highly concerned as the tax was not increased on wide range of sugar sweetened beverages.

Ghuman said that Sugar sweetened Beverages (SSBs) were one of major diet related cause of obesity and NCDs like diabetes, heart diseases and various types of cancer. However, he welcomed the increase of tax on flavored milk.

"Flavored milk are loaded with high amount of sugar and are increasing child obesity and other diseases. In fact, as compared to calories from solid food, liquid calories found in SSBs are less satisfying and won't lead to the same feeling of fullness compared to eating an equal number of solid food calories," he said.

Consultant Food Policy Program at Global Health Advocacy Incubators Munawar Hussain said diabetes was increasing in Pakistan with alarming rates. He said that nearly 31% adults were now living with diabetes in Pakistan. He said that number of adults living with diabetes have increased from 19.

4 million to 33 million in just last two years.

"The annual expenditure on diabetes in Pakistan has increased to 2640 million US Dollars in 2021 which is a great threat to our economy.There is a clear link between increased SSBs consumption and increased caloric intake," he said.

National Coordinator Nutrition and NFA Dr. Khawaja Masuood Ahmed mentioned that tax increase on fortification equipment and micro-nutrient premix could create challenges for ongoing nutrition programs in the country.

He said that Ministry of National Health Services, regulation and coordination with the technical support of PANAH submitted two proposals for increase of tax on Sugar Sweetened Beverages which includes health contribution bill and a proposal to increase Federal excise duty. "Both of these proposals are still pending with finance ministry. These pending proposals if considered can bring more than 57 billion of the tax which could be used to fund the nutrition programs," he told.

Vice President PANAH Ghulam Abbas said that healthy diet has central importance in prevention of non-communicable diseases. "Correcting our diet could help significantly reducing the morbidity and moralities from NCDs. The tax increase should be done on all types of sugary drinks on priority and along with other policy measures to control diabetes and other diseases," he added.

Coordinator Ladies wing PTI Roohi Hashmi said the sugary drinks were harmful for children's health. She mentioned that increasing obesity and overweight in children was alarming and raising concerns.