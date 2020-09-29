Tax payers asked to file tax returns in time

Chief Commissioner of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khwaja Tuesday asked the tax payers to file their tax returns in time and assured that all the problems of tax payers would be resolved on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khwaja Tuesday asked the tax payers to file their tax returns in time and assured that all the problems of tax payers would be resolved on priority basis.

He said this during an open kachehri on Facebook at Regional Tex Office Peshawar here. Commissioner Peshawar Corporate Zone Muhammad Tariq Jamal Khattak, Commissioner Mardan Zone Haroon Masood, Commissioner Withholding Zone Muhammad Ayaz, Commissioner DI Khan Zone Irfan Aziz, Additional Commissioner Ajmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Focal Person Muhammad Naeem Orakzai, Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Tariq, Fazal Malik, Fahim Sikandar, Hayat and others officials were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Khwaja said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan the electronic open kachehri was being held to inform people to file their tax returns in time.

He responded the queries and said that the electronic open kachehri would be hold monthly.