Tax payers to be made VIPs; money launderers to face jail: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was striving to reform the institutions and change the public mindset to make the taxpayers real VIPs and send the money launderers to jail what they deserved.

Talking to ptv's special transmission "Aap Ka Paisa-Aap Kay Kaam", the prime minister once again urged the nation to avail the tax amnesty scheme to steer the country out of debt trap.

The prime minister said suddenly a huge number of the people showing willingness to come under the tax net had immensely increased but they were complaining the paucity of time as the scheme was set to expire on June 30, 2019.

He said he had also discussed with Chairman Federal board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi and Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh the strategy to bring ease to the people by allowing them to register within the deadline and benefit from the scheme later.

"On this, we will come up with a program within next 48 hours," the prime minister said.