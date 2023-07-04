Open Menu

Tax Reforms Need Of The Hour: Zubair

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday called for better tax policies and said that joint efforts of national institutions were necessary for strong economic stability.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that instead of aid, the country needs foreign direct investment and trade opportunities, and exports should be promoted to improve the country's economy.

He said that the IMF program was essential for Pakistan's economy and development, it would bring financial discipline to the economy and foreign investors would also be more willing to invest in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

In response to a question, he said that inflation will come down soon and economic activities will also be restored.

In response to a question, he said that both the government and the opposition were responsible and it was a joint responsibility to bring the country back on track with economic stability, joint efforts and long-term policies are the need of the hour.

