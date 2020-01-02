UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Regime For Non-residents Simplified To Encourage Investment In Securities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:46 PM

Tax regime for non-residents simplified to encourage investment in securities

Amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance-2001 have been issued to simplify the tax regime for non-resident companies investing in debt instruments and Government securities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance-2001 have been issued to simplify the tax regime for non-resident companies investing in debt instruments and Government securities.

These amendments aim to deepen our capital markets, support availability of long term rupee financing sources, support competition in the local Currency debt market, and diversify the source of funding for the government, said a SBP statement on Thursday.

The existing foreign exchange framework allows non-residents to invest in debt instruments and Government securities through Special Convertible Rupee Account (SCRA) maintained with banks in Pakistan. However, the tax structure for non-residents investing in debt securities was historically complex.

Different rates applicable for the withholding tax on profit on debt and capital gains tax, penal transaction charges for non-filers, a complex tax-filing process and uncertainty about tax applicability were the key impediments to foreign investment into the local debt market, particularly in the long-term debt instruments. In this context, the recent amendment in the tax laws has simplified Pakistan's tax regime for investment in the local debt market.

Specifically, the above Ordinance has implemented the following changes in Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 to simplify the tax regime for non-resident companies, having no permanent establishment in Pakistan, investing through SCRA in debt instruments and government securities (including Treasury Bills and Pakistan Investment bonds): the capital gains tax shall be subject to withholding at the rate of ten percent and shall constitute final discharge of the tax liability--no deduction of 0.

6% banking transaction tax under section 236P on transactions in SCRA--no advance tax payment under section 147 on capital gains--dispensation from the requirement of registration under section 181, filing of return under section 114 and filing of statement of final taxation under section 115 in respect of income solely from capital gains or profit on debt from investment in debt securities-- no distinction shall be made in terms of filer or non-filer--many non-resident investors currently benefit from tax treaties and already enjoy reduced rates of taxation around 10 percent. The key provision in the ordinance is to simplify the tax structure and process for international investors.

The above amendments will help to deepen the capital market, generategreater interest in the longer-dated government securities, diversify the investor base, and reduce the cost of debt for the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KSA Foreign Minister Receives OIC Secretary Genera ..

10 minutes ago

Infinix Smart 4, exciting device in discounted pri ..

24 minutes ago

TECNO 2020: New Year, New Vision

28 minutes ago

Senate's committee shows annoyance over financial ..

46 seconds ago

Govt to introduce electric vehicle policy soon

47 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 02 Jan 2020

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.