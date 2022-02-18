UrduPoint.com

'Tax Related Complaints Declined Due To Notices Of FTO'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

'Tax related complaints declined due to notices of FTO'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Decline in tax related complaints has been recorded due to the notices of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah.

This was said by Dr Muhammad Akram Khan, Advisor/In-charge Regional Secretariat of the FTO Faisalabad while addressing a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday.

He said the FTO had so far settled 14,319 complaints while tax refunds of Rs 27 billion were also made. The FTO desks had been established at airports and border crossings to redress complaints there and then.

A documentary on the FTO was also screened while Dr Akrm Khan also responded to questions asked by the participants of the meeting.

Earlier, Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI, appreciated the role of the FTO.

Later, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh with Talat Mahmood and Haji Gulzar Ahmad presented ashield to Dr Muhammad Akram Khan.

