Tax return awareness seminar held

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday organized a one-day seminar at the District Police Officer (DPO) office.

According to a police spokesperson,the aim of seminar was to raise awareness about filing income tax returns.

Officers were briefed on the procedure and significance of filing tax returns.

In-land Revenue Inspector Mujahid Iqbal,In-land Revenue Officer Syed Jawad Mehdi and Muhammad Usama delivered lectures on the subject.

Inspector Mujahid Iqbal said that filing tax returns was not only a national duty but also a responsibility of every citizen.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq stressed that timely filing of returns was vital for the country’s economic growth and stability.