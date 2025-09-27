Tax return awareness session held

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Afzal Hayat Tarar to highlight the importance of filing tax returns.

According to a district administration spokesperson, Additional Commissioner FBR and officers from various departments attended the meeting. The purpose of the session was to sensitize government officials about the timely filing of tax returns.

The FBR representative briefed participants on the process, relevant laws, and the necessity of submitting returns within the stipulated time.