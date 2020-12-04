Tax Rs 35015.442 million was collected in current FY till November 2020: Chawla

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation department has collected a total tax of more than Rs 35015 million during the current financial year from July to November 2020.

He said this while presiding over a meeting, said a statement on Friday.

He said that during the same period of last financial year, tax of Rs 31520.057 million was collected.

Around Rs 3436.299 million was collected under motor vehicle tax and Rs 28179.

338 million under infrastructure cess, while Rs 1051.943 million was collected under property tax and Rs 281.968 million under professional tax Rs 52.747 million was collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs 9.567 million in the form of entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Excise & Taxation of Sindh had introduced various facilities for the tax depositors and those who wished to deposit their due taxes should visit the website www.excise.gos.pk and take full advantage of these facilities.