UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Rs 35015.442 Million Was Collected In Current FY Till November 2020: Chawla

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Tax Rs 35015.442 million was collected in current FY till November 2020: Chawla

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation department has collected a total tax of more than Rs 35015 million during the current financial year from July to November 2020.

He said this while presiding over a meeting, said a statement on Friday.

He said that during the same period of last financial year, tax of Rs 31520.057 million was collected.

Around Rs 3436.299 million was collected under motor vehicle tax and Rs 28179.

338 million under infrastructure cess, while Rs 1051.943 million was collected under property tax and Rs 281.968 million under professional tax Rs 52.747 million was collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs 9.567 million in the form of entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Excise & Taxation of Sindh had introduced various facilities for the tax depositors and those who wished to deposit their due taxes should visit the website www.excise.gos.pk and take full advantage of these facilities.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Vehicle Same July November 2020 Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

5 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

22 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

28 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

28 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

29 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.