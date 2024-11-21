'Tax System Reform Crucial For Economic Stability'
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chief Regional Tax Officer Fareed Ullah Jan Khan emphasized the need for honesty
and collaboration in tax collection to strengthen the national economic.
Speaking at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday,
he called on traders to ensure timely tax payments.
SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum highlighted concerns
of the business community and stressed the need for better coordination
between the FBR and traders.
The event concluded with partcipation of senior members of the chamber, including
Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran and former presidents.
