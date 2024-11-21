Open Menu

'Tax System Reform Crucial For Economic Stability'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

'Tax system reform crucial for economic stability'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chief Regional Tax Officer Fareed Ullah Jan Khan emphasized the need for honesty

and collaboration in tax collection to strengthen the national economic.

Speaking at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday,

he called on traders to ensure timely tax payments.

SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum highlighted concerns

of the business community and stressed the need for better coordination

between the FBR and traders.

The event concluded with partcipation of senior members of the chamber, including

Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran and former presidents.

Related Topics

Business Sargodha Chamber FBR Commerce Event Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

6 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

21 minutes ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

34 minutes ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

2 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

17 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan