'Tax system reform crucial for economic stability'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chief Regional Tax Officer Fareed Ullah Jan Khan emphasized the need for honesty

and collaboration in tax collection to strengthen the national economic.

Speaking at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday,

he called on traders to ensure timely tax payments.

SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum highlighted concerns

of the business community and stressed the need for better coordination

between the FBR and traders.

The event concluded with partcipation of senior members of the chamber, including

Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran and former presidents.