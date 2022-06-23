Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister says the government has provided relief to poor people by shifting burden of tax on rich people.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that tax will be further increased on rich people having income above 150 million rupees.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday along with Minster for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

He said we have saved the country from default and the financial situation of the country is stable now.