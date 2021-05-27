Taxation Minister advises tax defaulters to pay their taxes ahead of end of current FY

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Sindh minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the property, professional and motor vehicle tax defaulters to deposit their due taxes before the end of the current fiscal year.

He said that the Sindh Excise & Taxation department has provided facility of online tax payment.

He said that the owners of private and commercial vehicles could deposit their taxes online while businessmen could register their business on web site www.excise.gos.pk following a simple procedure.

Chawla said that 'Computerized Challans for property tax have been issued and if anyone has not received yet, he may contact to his district Excise and Taxation Office'.

He also directed the officers to expedite the process of collection of the taxes as the current financial year was approaching to its end and we had to achieve our tax targets.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that a large scale awareness camping would be launched through media to motivate the tax defaulters to deposit their due taxes on time.

He asked the tax defaulters to take the advantage of online facility for depositing their taxes and avoid any untoward situation.

He also directed the officers and officials of Sindh E&T department to cooperate and guide properly to tax depositing people.