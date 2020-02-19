UrduPoint.com
Taxi Driver Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

Taxi driver commits suicide in Faisalabad

A taxi driver committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Millat Town police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :A taxi driver committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Millat Town police limits.

A police spokesman said 36-year-old Imran of Chak No119-JB Samana took his own life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.

The police took body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan

