Open Menu

Taxi Driver Kidnapping: Court Indicts 3 Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 07:42 PM

Taxi driver kidnapping: court indicts 3 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted three accused in a case involving the kidnapping of a taxi driver for ransom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted three accused in a case involving the kidnapping of a taxi driver for ransom.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider conducted the proceedings, during which the accused, Ehtsham, Abdul Razzaq, and Muhammad Ahmad, were produced. During the proceedings, the court indicted the accused, who pleaded not guilty and expressed their intent to contest the charges.

Following this, the court adjourned the proceedings and summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements on the next hearing date.

The Ravi Road police had registered a case against the accused on charges of kidnapping an InDrive taxi driver for ransom. It was alleged that the accused arrived in a vehicle, collided with the taxi driver's car, and then forced him into their vehicle. The accused reportedly kept roaming around the city with the kidnapped driver and received Rs 200,000 as ransom from his brother.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Kidnapping Driver Road Vehicle Car Abdul Razzaq From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

5 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

5 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

5 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan