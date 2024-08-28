Taxi driver kidnapping: court indicts 3 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted three accused in a case involving the kidnapping of a taxi driver for ransom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted three accused in a case involving the kidnapping of a taxi driver for ransom.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider conducted the proceedings, during which the accused, Ehtsham, Abdul Razzaq, and Muhammad Ahmad, were produced. During the proceedings, the court indicted the accused, who pleaded not guilty and expressed their intent to contest the charges.

Following this, the court adjourned the proceedings and summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements on the next hearing date.

The Ravi Road police had registered a case against the accused on charges of kidnapping an InDrive taxi driver for ransom. It was alleged that the accused arrived in a vehicle, collided with the taxi driver's car, and then forced him into their vehicle. The accused reportedly kept roaming around the city with the kidnapped driver and received Rs 200,000 as ransom from his brother.