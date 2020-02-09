Taxi driver killed by unknown persons in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) A taxi driver has been killed by unknown person in Faisalabad.According to media reports, Ehsan Ullah 23 was on the way to Lahore Airport while he was stopped by three persons and tortured him later accused hit him by car.

As a result he died on spot.Police registered a case on report of perished man brother and started investigations.