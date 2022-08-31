UrduPoint.com

Taxi Driver Killers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 06:59 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two vehicle snatchers who shot dead a taxi driver during a snatching bid near Mohra chowk in limits of Wah Cantonment Police station.

Police spokesman told that two persons in the guise of passenger booked the car of Mumtaz Akhter from Rawalpindi and later shot him over resistance near Mohra chowk in limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on June 18.

Later, police through digital technology traced the two accused who were identified as Taj Muhammad and Qalandar Khan who during interrogation has confessed the crime. The accused were sent behind the bars.

