Taxi driver shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A taxi driver was shot dead by unidentified persons,

in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station on Sunday.

According to police, some suspects hired a taxi and

during the travelling, they shot at and killed the taxi

driver identified as Sajid Mehmood near 515/EB PI

Link Canal.

The suspects took away taxi, mobile phone and

cash after throwing the body of victim at a deserted place.

The victim was the resident of 435/EB village.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.