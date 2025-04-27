Taxi Driver Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A taxi driver was shot dead by unidentified persons,
in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station on Sunday.
According to police, some suspects hired a taxi and
during the travelling, they shot at and killed the taxi
driver identified as Sajid Mehmood near 515/EB PI
Link Canal.
The suspects took away taxi, mobile phone and
cash after throwing the body of victim at a deserted place.
The victim was the resident of 435/EB village.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.
