Taxi Driver Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Taxi driver shot dead

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A taxi driver was shot dead by unidentified persons,

in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station on Sunday.

According to police, some suspects hired a taxi and

during the travelling, they shot at and killed the taxi

driver identified as Sajid Mehmood near 515/EB PI

Link Canal.

The suspects took away taxi, mobile phone and

cash after throwing the body of victim at a deserted place.

The victim was the resident of 435/EB village.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

