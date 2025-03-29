Taxila administration cracks down on price violators, arrests 14 butchers

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a bid to provide relief to consumers during Ramazan, the Taxila local administration has launched a crackdown on shopkeepers violating official price lists for poultry and meat products.

According to the sources of Taxila police and local administration, the operation resulted in the arrest of 14 butchers and the sealing of 14 shops.

With Eid just around the corner, chicken and meat prices have skyrocketed, prompting the administration to take action against shopkeepers flouting official rates. Following a summary trial, 14 shopkeepers were arrested, and their shops sealed.

According to officials, repeat offenders faced harsher penalties, with one shopkeeper receiving three challans and facing registration of a case. Several vendors and shop owners were also fined for selling products above regulated rates, ensuring a fair market for consumers during the holy month.

